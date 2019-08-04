Blink-182 Postpones El Paso Concert After Walmart Mass Shooting

Blink-182 has decided to postpone their Sunday El Paso concert in light of the mass shooting at the WalMart, which killed at least 20 people.

PageSix shared a statement from the band, which said that they will reschedule their El Paso dates at another time.

“Following today’s terrible tragedy in El Paso we are postponing our Sunday, August 4th show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in solidarity with the community. Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso.”

On Saturday, Mark Hoppus spoke for the band to say that they were all in lockdown at their hotel just a few miles from the Cielo Vista Mall, where the mass shooting occurred. He added that he had been planning to go to the mall later in the day. Hoppus kept reporting to say that “We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system, they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings.”

Hoppus continued that the band members were leaving breakfast when their security team texted them that there was an active shooter at the mall that they were planning to visit. He continued through the day tweeting to keep in touch with their fans, saying that they were still in their hotel with a federal agent at the door of the building. Press conferences during the aftermath of the shooting said that early reports of multiple shooters were inaccurate, and that only one gunman was involved.

The band’s drummer, Travis Barker, has lived through his share of tragedy while with Blink-182, shares The Inquisitr. Barker was in a plane crash in 2008 which left him with burns over 65% of his body, and he continues to battle medical complications of that tragedy to this day.

Last year while Blink-182 had a residency in Las Vegas, Barker took a leave of absence to treat blood clots and an infection related to the burns on his skin that had gotten infected.

The band released a statement to explain why he couldn’t perform.

“Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team. The situation is being closely monitored. Due to this situation, it is with great regret that the blink-182 ‘Kings of the Weekend’ Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled.”

Barker also shared with fans that he couldn’t wait to get back to his drum kit, but during his recovery, he was restricted from playing the drums.