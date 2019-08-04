Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy New Snap

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her glowing skin on social media. The actress posted a brand new photo of herself this weekend, and her fans loved it.

On Sunday, Lindsay Lohan took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself flaunting her chest in a skimpy little top.

In the sexy snapshot, the Mean Girls star was seen laying back while sporting a red top with spaghetti straps. Her chest was on view, as was a peek at her ample cleavage.

Lindsay had her long, strawberry blonde hair parted down the middle, styled in straight strands that fell behind her back and around her shoulders.

Lohan smiled as she tilted her head to the side while taking the selfie. She sported minimal makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and she rocked nude lips.

Lindsay’s freckles were on full display as she accessorized with a pair of several small, jeweled earrings.

Lohan doesn’t reveal where she was or what she was doing in the photo, as nothing in the background offered a clue about her location. In the photo’s caption, the actress simply posted a unicorn emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay Lohan is currently in Australia as she has been hired as a judge for the country’s version of The Masked Singer.

Earlier this year, the show was a huge success in the United States. The series featured celebrities wearing elaborate masks and costumes as they sang in front of a panel of judges. Those celebrities included Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

During the show, fans watched stars such as Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, LaToya Jackson, Terry Bradshaw, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling and T-Pain, who won the first season of the series.

Lohan told People Magazine she’s very excited to be apart of Australia’s version of the show. She said she loves trying to guess which stars are behind the masks.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and to try to guess who’s behind the masks,” Lindsay revealed, as she spoke about joining the panel on the Australia version of the hit series.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan’s life, career and sexy photos by following the former Parent Trap star on social media.