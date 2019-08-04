Florida Woman Credits The Keto Diet To Losing A Whopping 100 Pounds In One Year

Jenny Wagner looks like a completely different person after a stunning weight loss transformation.

Losing weight is no easy task, despite what the labels of weight loss products might claim. Some people try unsuccessfully for years to shed excess weight, at times even giving up without ever reaching their goals. A lot of diets out there aren’t necessarily the safest or healthiest ways to lose weight. However, a Jacksonville, Florida woman named Jenny Wagner found a diet that actually worked for her. By combining intermittent fasting with the keto diet, Wagner was able to lose an impressive 100 pounds in just one year. It took hard work and determination, but she is proud of her transformation, according to Today.

It was New Year’s Eve of 2018 when Wagner realized it was time for her to make a change. At 30-years-old, she hated how she looked. When someone took a photo of her that night, she came to the realization that she couldn’t stand looking at herself and had to start doing things differently. After giving birth to her daughter, she just couldn’t seem to lose the baby weight. Before she knew it, she weighed 240 pounds.

Wagner and her husband Nathan decided to try the ketogenic diet together. This diet doesn’t restrict the amount of food one eats, but calls for high protein and low carb meals. In other words, instead of pizza or bread, you’re supposed to consume meals with lean protein like chicken. The couple paired the diet with intermittent fasting in order to achieve an even more drastic weight loss. Intermittent fasting is when you only eat your meals within a certain frame. Wagner kept her meals between the hours of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. and began to see results quickly. Within just the first month, she already lost 15 pounds.

When Wagner was nearing her goal weight, she began to fear gaining the weight back that she’d lost and got stricter with her diet. It took time for her to realize that she should still have carbs, just in moderation.

“To lose the last 20 pounds I transitioned to calorie counting. I was absolutely terrified that by allowing carbs back into my diet that I was going to gain back so much of that weight I lost. I transitioned to a way of eating for the rest of my life.”

Now Wagner feels and looks like a new person.

“I am surprised how much willpower I had. I didn’t know I could be so strict.” she said.