8chan Founder Demands Site Be Shut Down After El Paso Shooting

Three mass shootings this year began with racist manifestos posted on 8chan.

The message board platform 8chan has had some troubling ties to mass shootings recently, which has raised questions over how to fight online racist movements that inspire violence. The most recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas prompted 8chan’s founder, Fredrick Brennan, to urge its current owners to “do the world a favor and shut it off.”

8chan is an online messaging board that has been used by anonymous accounts to share extremist messages and cheer on mass shooters. It is rife with racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The El Paso attack marks the third mass shooting in less than six months that was announced in advance on the message board. The first targeted Muslims, the second Jews, and the third was aimed at Hispanics.

Twenty people were killed in the El Paso shooting. The shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius, posted a letter to 8chan just minutes before the shooting that railed against a “Hispanic invasion.” Crusius claims to be inspired by the Christchurch massacre, which also started with an 8chan manifesto where the author urged users to “do your part and spread this brothers!”

“Once again, a terrorist used 8chan to spread his message as he knew people would save it and spread it,” said Brennan to The Washington Post.

Brennan founded 8chan in 2013, but he parted ways with the site in 2015.

“The board is a receptive audience for domestic terrorists,” said Brennan.

The original 8chan thread started by Crusius was deleted almost immediately by the site. 8chan users continue to post copies of the shooter’s post and links to his manifesto in efforts to inspire more shooters.

Minutes before the deadly shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, California in April, the suspect posted a link to his manifesto on 8chan. The FBI was notified about the post just minutes before John T. Earnest opened fire and killed one member of the congregation and injured three others prior to his gun jamming.

Earnest’s manifesto talks about killing Jewish people and blamed Jews for the “meticulously planned genocide of the European race.”

Just like the El Paso shooter’s post, Earnest said he was inspired by the Christchurch attacks that left 51 Muslims dead in New Zealand.

According to The Washington Post, terrorism experts said that the El Paso shootings could ratchet up the pressure on federal law enforcement to fight the message board site that calls itself “the darkest reaches of the Internet.”

8chan was created as an alternative to online forum 4chan, which Brennan believed to be too highly moderated.

Almost all of the users exist anonymously on the platform, and the only rule is that users should not post content that is illegal in the U.S., such as child pornography.

Loading...

The site has been tied to “Swatting” incidents, where users make fake emergency calls to police in hopes that SWAT teams descend on someone’s home. 8chan is also home to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which is generally pro-Trump and anti-“deep state,” according to The Guardian.

On Saturday, 8chan users discussed the El Paso massacre, referring to the alleged shooter as “our guy” and praising the number of people killed.

The site’s connection to violence has prompted calls for a crackdown. It was briefly blocked by internet service providers in New Zealand and Australia following the Christchurch massacre.

Google stopped indexing 8chan in its search results in 2015, but the online messaging board is available openly on the web, according to CNN.