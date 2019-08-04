Kim Kardashian Set To Release New Fragrance The Same Day As Taylor Swift’s Album

The feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift is seemingly alive and well and is spilling over into their business ventures.

According to HollywoodLife, Kardashian will release her fragrance, which is in collaboration with her sister Kylie Jenner, later this month on August 23. The release for the fragrance is the same day that Swift’s anticipated album Lover is set to drop as well. Kardashian’s decision to release the fragrance on the same day as Swift’s album was something that fans believe was more than just a coincidence.

“Y’all see that Kim & Kylie are dropping their perfume on August 23rd… the same day Lover is released… I cannot,” @salutetotay13 tweeted.

“Ready to watch Taylor’s album soar to number one that day and that perfume flop,” @DurrellCassandra chimed in.

This is reportedly the second time that Kardashian has released a product the same time as Swift. Back in April, the “ME!” singer kicked off the countdown before her new single was released to increase the anticipation for the song for her fans. After Swift’s announcement, Kardashian announced that the fragrance line would drop on the same day as Swift’s single, which was April 26. However, Kardashian and Jenner announced via social media that month that they had to delay their launch due to “issues with the durability of the bottles.”

Kardashian and Swift’s alleged feud has been going on since 2016. The “Mine” singer claimed back then that Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, used her likeness for his song and music video “Famous” without her knowledge. In a now-infamous Snapchat video, Kardashian posted a phone conversation between Swift and West, proving that the singer was aware of the song.

Since the video, Kardashian and Swift were seemingly on good terms and hadn’t discussed each other in a negative way. However, a comment Swift made about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may have reignited their feud. Cosmopolitan reports that in her interview with Elle for its April 2019 issue, she remembers the 2016 beef and described the online backlash from Kardashian’s video to be a low point in her life.

“In my experience, I’ve come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously,” she said. “A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feel lower than I’ve ever felt in my life.”

To deal with the backlash, Swift said that being creative on her tour stops helped her cope with the ordeal. The singer uses a mammoth inflatable cobra named Karyn, which is a response to Kardashian previously referring to her as a “snake.”