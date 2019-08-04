Kourtney Kardashian Swaps Skimpy Bikini For Sexy Black Swimsuit During Boat Ride In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian has been the paparazzi’s favorite subject the past few weeks, as she has been enjoying a lavish European vacation with her children and some friends.

On Saturday, she was spotted once again in a sexy beach ensemble while going on a boat ride in Italy. As reported by The Daily Mail, the 40-year-old was pictured rocking a black swimsuit that enhanced her fantastic hourglass figure, which she paired with a patterned black-and-white sarong that was split in the center.

She completed her chic look with a large beige-colored handbag, and protected herself from the strong sun rays with a classy beach hat and a pair of black sunglasses. She also rocked some black platform sandals as she made her way to the boat, accompanied by her three children — Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four.

Her daughter Penelope appeared to take a leaf out of her mother’s book, sporting an equally fashionable outfit consisting of a cute blue dress and some silver sandals. Both her boys were casual in white t-shirts and swimming shorts. Kourt hopped on the boat alongside the kids and some friends, including businessman and close pal of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Simon Huck, as well as Phil Riportella. The group then headed on a scenic boat ride, where they enjoyed the beautiful Italian coastal landscape.

The Poosh founder has also been sharing plenty of snaps and videos from her idyllic break with her social media fans, particularly on Instagram, where she boasts nearly 81 million followers. Just last week, she shared a series of stunning photos of herself and daughter Penelope rocking yellow ensembles in different occasions. One of the pictures showed Kourtney fixing her hair while showcasing a beautiful yellow silk dress, but she also flaunted her world-famous curves in a skintight minidress during a lunch date.

But the most popular photo was surely that of her sporting a skimpy yellow bikini while drying off under the sun after a dip in the ocean, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s trip has been a full-on fashion parade, with Kourtney seemingly going from one breathtaking outfit to another, but the reality is that she has been wearing bikinis for the most part while enjoying the dolce vita lifestyle with her kids.

Her fans have clearly been loving the summer updates, with many commenting on one of her latest Instagram posts that she looks “amazing” and beautiful. “40 has never looked so good,” one person even pointed out.