Romee Strijd Flaunts Perfect Derriere In New Beach Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd is well-known among her fans for her incredible figure and beautiful facial features.

Knowing that fans love to see her skin-baring photos every week, the model makes sure not to disappoint them. To that end, she posts sexy pictures of herself very often to titillate her fans.

Wednesday, August 8, has been no exception, as the model took to her page and stunned everyone with a new bikini picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a minuscule printed bikini, and as she turned her back toward the camera, she provided a generous view of her perfect booty to her fans. That’s not all, but her risqué ensemble allowed the stunner to show off her long, sexy legs as well as a glimpse of sideboob.

The model let her hair down and accessorized with a large straw hat and hoop earrings to keep it chic.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the Turks and Caicos Island, while Romee posed against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has racked up more than 118,000 likes and over 460 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible looks and sexy body.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Romee is the hottest model alive, while another one said that Romee represents the true definition of perfection.

While a third fan wrote the following comment for the stunner.

“Beautiful body, better person.”

Apart from her regular followers, many of Romee’s fellow models also liked the picture to show appreciation. These included Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Kelsey Merritt, Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio, Lorena Rae and Maya Stepper, to name a few.

Prior to posting the bikini photo, Romee treated her fans and followers to a throwback snap from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018.

In the pic, she could be seen wearing a very revealing outfit that she teamed with gold and emerald jewelry. She let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous and sexy.

Loading...

The gorgeous picture amassed more than 327,000 likes and over 1,600 comments where fans and followers drooled over Romee’s hotness and showered her with various complimentary comments.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Romee talked about the first time she moved to New York years ago and revealed that her English was horrible at the time.

“But once I started working with all the girls, I learned pretty quickly,” said said.