Kim Kardashian Was More Stressed Out About The Met Gala Than Her Wedding

Fans of the show know that Kim Kardashian was a nervous wreck when it came to pulling off her lavish 2014 wedding to Kanye West in Florence, Italy. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star says that she felt even more pressure glamming up for the Met Gala in her jaw-dropping Thierry Mugler gown.

In a teaser clip from the upcoming 17th season of the show on E!, Kim is seated in a chair while her team works hard to create the outfit that made it look as though she was literally dripping with jewels. With a tiny snatched waist and a nude ruched dress tied up with a bow, the star turned heads as she made her way down the pink carpet.

The dress, which was made out of silicone, was so tight that Kim had to learn how to breathe and sit in the outfit before she wore it to the show. No doubt, that added to the anxiety she was feeling. As she explains to the cameras and her glam squad, she felt a ton of pressure making the look happen.

“This is probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding. I don’t know why I get so nervous for the Met,” Kim said. “Maybe even more so. Just ’cause there’s pictures from every single angle,” she added.

Thierry Mugler came out of a two-decade retirement from designing for the label to dress Kim in the dripping wet-look.

“It’s a huge responsibility for me because he, I’m sure after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new,” she said. “I just want it to be perfect.”

The reality star was so nervous before stepping out in the new look that she asked her team to pray for her that she would be able to breathe in the tight gown and that she wouldn’t have to pee before making her way to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the big show.

No doubt there was more pressure because this year, Kim wasn’t just a “plus one” like she was the first time she went to the Met Gala with Kanye West. Now, it was all about her and her stunning outfit.

“This is a big change from year one,” Kim said. “I was just Kanye’s plus one, nobody really wanted me there.”

Now, she has appeared on Vogue as one of the magazine’s cover girls in 2019 and she feels like she has arrived.

“I’m gonna say, ‘Year seven: cover girl. We officially made it,'” she said.