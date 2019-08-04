Karrueche Tran Knocks Instagram Dead In ‘Coca-Cola’ Bikini

Karrueche Tran has knocked Instagram dead. The model and Claws actress took to the platform last night for an eye-catching update that ticked boxes for fans of Karrueche’s bikini body and anybody digging all things Coca-Cola.

Karrueche’s photo showed her posing for the camera amid trees and beach sands. The 31-year-old was flaunting her killer physique in a two-piece bearing the soda brand’s iconic logo; indeed, most of the red-and-white bikini came complete with the lettering seen on Coca-Cola cans.

Karrueche looked sensational. Her long and toned legs were on full show, with a similar amount of wowing from the star’s flat stomach and trim arms. Karrueche looked relaxed as she posed against a tree with one arm resting above her head.

A simple caption from the star took a whimsical route, with mentions of the “sky” and “love.”

Fans have been losing their minds.

“U make me wanna drink that shxt,” one fan wrote.

“The caption should be: hey Coca-Cola mail my check,” another said.

“The best soda I know is her” was a comment also throwing the star praise.

The update proved popular overall, racking up over 146,000 likes in the space of ten hours. The same time frame brought over 720 fans into the comments section. Celebrity likes came in from singer Christina Milian, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, plus America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union.

Karrueche’s sensational body is a major talking point for her fans. Claws shows the star rocking itsy-bitsy outfits for her role as a stripper, although Karrueche herself has admitted that she achieved her killer shape via more conventional workout methods. She did, however, mention her character in her Glamour interview.

“Virginia has the least amount of clothes! Her booty is always out; her stomach is always out. I was like, ‘I gotta keep myself together!'” she said.

“I wasn’t into training or working out before this. Now I like squats; I like working with the resistance bands. I really like working with someone one-on-one—my trainer kicks my butt!” Karrueche added.

Fans of the TNT show will likely be familiar with the star’s super-fit body, although Karrueche’s Instagram is the best proof there is; this girl’s fierce frame isn’t just an on-screen deal.

Karrueche also revealed to Glamour that she also keeps her eye on nutrition. The star avoids fast-food when she can and fuels herself with foods such as rice, potatoes, and meat.

Fans wishing to see more Karrueche should follow her Instagram.