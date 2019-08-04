Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Reportedly Got Married In Secret Las Vegas Ceremony

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have been reportedly keeping a very big secret from the world. The Sunday Sun reports that the British fashion model and the Pretty Little Liars alum got married in a Las Vegas chapel earlier this year. According to the article, the wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and their nuptials cost £245 which is about $300 USD.

As the Inquisitr previously noted there has been speculation that two were engaged after they were spotted in Ibiza wearing matching gold rings. The new report from The Sun opens up the possibility that those two rings may have been wedding bands.

As Seventeen Magazine notes, Cara and Ashley first sparked relationship rumors last year when they started popping up on Instagram together. In one of those posts on Ashley’s page, they’re sitting very close to each other in a car as they pose for the photo. They were also spotted holding hands as they exited a bowling alley in May 2018. A couple of months later, paparazzi snapped a photo of them kissing at Heathrow airport.

They made their relationship public in June — Pride month — when Cara posted a video of them kissing on her Instagram page. When the model was asked why she decided to reveal their romance in an interview with E! News she said:

“I don’t know, because it is Pride [month]. It’s been 50 years since Stonewall [riots] ] happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?”

Cara later paid tribute to her girlfriend when she accepted the Hero Award at the TrevorLIVE gala this year.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” the model said, as reported by Seventeen. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it.”

As the magazine also notes, Ashley posted an Instagram Story from the audience declaring her love for Cara.

Although the marriage rumors haven’t been confirmed, Ashley has already shown the world how committed she is to the relationship. The actress has Cara’s initials tattooed in a very intimate spot near her left breast. There’s no word yet on whether Cara has a tattoo of Ashley’s initials, Seventeen notes. But this definitely sounds like something two people in a couple would do to honor their love for one another. Fans will just have to wait and see whether they ever confirm or deny the wedding speculation.