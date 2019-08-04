Kylie Jenner Called A Sex Worker As Reported $250 Million Superyacht Grips The Internet

Kylie Jenner has sparked some interesting comments. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made The Daily Mail‘s headlines today for reported plans that she’s set to hire a $250 million superyacht to celebrate her upcoming birthday. The 21-year-old will be turning one year older next weekend. The reported story seems to be gripping the internet, with The Metro and TMZ also informing fans of the news.

Kylie faces bizarre and sometimes hurtful comments on a daily basis. Much like her famous sisters, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s fame comes at a price; being an ultra-wealthy A-Lister has its perks, but a Kardashian-Jenner status these days comes complete with fans hell-bent on making cruel remarks.

Occasionally, those remarks will, however, garner hefty agreement from others. Fans reading The Daily Mail‘s report have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section.

“These sex workers don’t pay for anything, nor do they own anything. The yacht will be some kind of free sponsorship deal,” a user wrote.

Their comment racked up over 388 upvotes in the space of four hours. It also generated an upvoted response that appeared to be probing both Kylie and her sisters.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they were sex workers to tell the truth. There seems to be such a dark side to the Kardashian world & PMK looks ruthless,” the fan replied.

Kylie Jenner 'hires $250million superyacht to throw lavish 22nd birthday bash' https://t.co/DlfZotIhrf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 4, 2019

Other users seemed out to query whether the reported superyacht would bring any promotional benefits, either to the star herself or to the E! network airing the family’s reality series.

“E! Will have hired it like they lease the homes cars etc cause it will be filmed for the show once the show goes so do all the perks,” one fan wrote with over 233 users agreeing.

Fans would likely argue that a sex worker comparison is both offensive to Kylie and an inaccurate portrayal of her career. The mother of one may flaunt her curves in near-nude or tiny bikini Instagram updates, but her activities do not send out a sex worker image. The world’s youngest billionaire is now as much known for her reality television appearances as she is for running 2015-founded cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics. Earlier this year, Kylie launched her beauty brand Kylie Skin.

Nonetheless, this user’s remark did not sink to the bottom of the comments section. By rising to become one of the most upvoted, it appeared to do the exact opposite.

Fortunately for Kylie, many replies gave the superyacht story the thumbs-up, with a popular response being a fan stating that they would do the same if they had the budget. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her social media accounts.