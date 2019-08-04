Police Reportedly Think Dog The Bounty Hunter Store Robbery Was An Inside Job

The heartbreak continues for Dog the Bounty Hunter. Shortly after losing his wife Beth, Duane “Dog” Chapman’s Colorado store was robbed and some of Beth’s personal belongings were taken. Now, investigators are thinking that the heist may have been someone the Chapman’s knew.

According to The Blast, law enforcement in Edgewater, Colorado has been looking into the break-in. The burglars hit the souvenir shop on August 1, smashing through the front door and taking some high-value merchandise, along with some furniture and some family heirlooms. They also nabbed some tributes left for Beth by fans in a sort of makeshift memorial for the late reality star.

An employee noticed that something was wrong when they drove to the store, which primarily sells merchandise related to their show, to get a little work done and noticed the smashed door and ransacked interior.

Police are apparently targeting their investigation at individuals who are familiar with the way the store works, which means that the robbery may have been done by people who were close to the Chapmans.

Understandably, the reality star is “distraught” over the theft, particularly since he is still mourning the loss of his beloved wife.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Duane is hoping a cash reward may help him recover Beth’s stolen goods.

“The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!!” he posted on his Twitter.

Fans have been helping to spread the word as well, reposting his message and calling for people to return the stolen goods.

“If anyone knows who did this, please encourage them to return Beth’s personnel [sic] items, even annomously [sic], have a heart, she was a mother, a sister, a wife, please just return them,” tweeted one person.

Photo Shot WGN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/0PuGTSrtBd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 20, 2019

A family spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that the family is working with police and offering money to anyone who can share information on who committed the crime.

“We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To who ever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you,” the spokesperson said.

Police say that they’ve stepped up patrols in the area around the store and that they have canvased the area for leads. They’ve also asked for people to come forward with any information.