After Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton, Seven People Wounded In Shooting Near Chicago Playground

After two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that claimed a total of at least 29 lives in a matter of 13 hours, another mass shooting took place near a playground in Chicago that left seven people wounded.

As NBC Chicago reported, the shooting took place in Douglas Park on the city’s westside at close to 1:20 a.m. local time. That was roughly one hour after a mass shooting had erupted in Dayton, Ohio, claiming the lives of nine people, including the suspected shooter. Close to 13 hours before that, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping plaza in El Paso, Texas, in an attack that claimed 20 lives.

Police in Chicago said that someone opened fire from a black Camaro, firing toward a group of people who were gathered at the playground. A 22-year-old man was hit in the groin and taken to a hospital in critical condition, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the arm and leg, and taken to the same hospital. Five others were hospitalized with various wounds, which the NBC Chicago report noted had all stabilized.

Chicago police did not discuss a motive for the attack, but the Chicago Sun Times reported that another shooting took place a couple of hours later near the scene of the mass shooting, leaving two more people wounded.

While the El Paso and Dayton shootings captured national attention, the Chicago mass shooting garnered only local coverage. Chicago — particularly the city’s westside — has been racked with violence in recent months, including a single weekend in June when a total of 52 people were shot.

“I’m upset as a human being we’ve had so many people shot and so many homicides. I want to make sure out [sic] city is safe,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at the time, via CBS Chicago.

The spate of violence prompted city leaders to work on plans to address the underlying conditions that lead to violence, including creating job opportunities for ex-offenders after they are released from prison so they are not forced to fall back into drugs or violence.

“When they come back, they don’t have any resources,” Pastor Michael Eaddy of People’s Church of the Harvest told CBS Chicago. “If there isn’t something in place to embrace them, then they’re going to do what they know best to do.”

Police in Chicago have not announced a suspect in the overnight shooting that left seven people wounded. The victims in Sunday morning’s attack have also not been named.