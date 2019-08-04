‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Shares Rare Video Of Bikini-Clad Daughter Addie Dancing To Cardi B

Leah Messer’s fans usually get their fix of the Teen Mom 2 star via one of two ways: either they tune into the MTV series or they follow the 27-year-old on Instagram and wait for a full-blown update.

There’s another, rarer, route. Leah will take to her Instagram Stories for footage of her family, although videos offering it aren’t all too frequent. Fans wanting to see Leah’s Instagram stories also have to be quick: the content only remains live for 24 hours.

Leah recently posted some video footage to her stories. It showed a fun barbecue setting with crowds of people that included co-star Kailyn Lowry. Leah had definitely focused her footage on daughter Adalynn “Addie” Faith, though. The 6-year-old appeared to be having a wonderful time as she embraced the setting, with a particular focus on the music being played.

Addie was filmed jamming out to Cardi B. Fans saw this beautiful child looking summery in a yellow bikini with neon-striped color details, although Leah didn’t share any footage of a pool. Addie was seen working her moves and mouthing along to the rapper’s lyrics; clearly, this is one child who is kept up-to-date on popular culture. Leah even included a mention of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper in text accompanying her video.

“@IAMCARDIB @LEAHDAWN92MTV” appeared at the bottom of Leah’s video.

Leah’s recent social media updates have mostly been sharing the recent vacation she took. The month of July showed this mother jetting off to Hawaii with her three daughters, although the trip didn’t just show Adalynn, Aliannah, and Aleeah soaking up the sun with their mom. Kailyn Lowry joined them and brought along three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

The exotic break proved especially popular on Instagram with both Leah and Kailyn sharing stunning beach snaps or moments straight from the water. A photo of all six kids enjoying a lush beachfront sunset was posted to both mothers’ accounts.

Loading...

When it comes to famous mothers sharing video footage of their kids, Instagram seems all set. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner regularly takes to the platform with updates of daughter Stormi. Likewise sending their fans family footage are Kylie’s sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. Cardi B does the same, although her offerings are more scarce.

Leah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. The series has been chronicling this young mother’s journey for a decade. Fans wishing to see more of Leah should follow her social media, where a recent hair update made The Inquisitr‘s headlines.