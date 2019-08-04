NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Signing Massive Contract Extension With Washington Wizards, Says John Wall

Is Bradley Beal still interested in continuing his partnership with John Wall?

After suffering another huge disappointment in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors have once again started to swirl around Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. With several big names leaving their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship title somewhere else this summer, most people expect Beal to be one of the NBA superstars who will be traded next. The Wizards tried to address the rumors surrounding Beal by offering him a three-year, $111 million massive contract extension.

However, as of now, Bradley Beal remains undecided whether he will sign the contract extension or not, heating up the speculations that he could soon follow the footsteps of Anthony Davis and Paul George and demand a trade from the Wizards. Though multiple signs are pointing toward Beal and the Wizards heading into an inevitable breakup, John Wall doesn’t seem to be worried that the All-Star shooting guard already wants his way out of Washington. According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Wall is very confident that his backcourt partner will be signing a massive contract extension with the Wizards this summer.

“I think he will sign it,” Wall said. “Brad’s a very smart guy. He’s going to make the best decision for himself and the organization. He enjoys D.C. I mean, he won the Community Assist Award for all the things he did here. He loves playing with me.”

Despite being optimistic that Bradley Beal will ink a new deal with the Wizards, John Wall made it clear that he has no intention of influencing his teammate’s decision, saying that the All-Star shooting guard “is his own man.” Wall definitely knows what Beal feels, as he has been in the same situation before when he signed a four-year $170 million contract extension with the Wizards in 2017. However, Wall and Beal have different ways of thinking.

Bradley Beal may have said on numerous occasions that he intends to finish his NBA career with the Wizards, but he also wants to be on a team that has a realistic chance of contending for the NBA championship title. Beal and John Wall have undeniably formed one of the most explosive backcourt duos in the league, but their roster, as currently constructed, doesn’t have what it takes to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Washington. To make things more complicated, Beal will not be having his superstar teammate by his side in the 2019-20 NBA season since Wall needs a long period of time to recover from an injury.