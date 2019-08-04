Khloe Kardashian Appears To Share A Snarky Response After Lamar Odom Introduces New Fitness Model Girlfriend

Khloe Kardashian appeared to have a snarky response when ex Lamar Odom introduced his new girlfriend to the world.

This week, Lamar went “Instagram official” with his new beau, a fitness model and personal trainer named Sabrina Parr. She shared a picture of the pair together on Instagram along with the caption, “What we have is much more than they can see…” The introduction drew plenty of attention for Lamar, who has not dated much since splitting with Khloe and made a splash with his girlfriend, who has quite a devoted following online where she shares some revealing pictures of herself.

This appeared to draw a comment from Khloe Kardashian. As OK! Magazine reported, she appeared to use her Instagram Stories to let Lamar know that she was happy for him — and warned him against rubbing the new relationship in her face.

“Can’t flex on me if I’m happy for you,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories. “Go be great lol.”

It was not clear that Khloe was speaking specifically to Lamar, but the ongoing relationship between the two seemed to imply to OK! Magazine that she was commenting on the new relationship. A recent report claimed that Lamar was trying to mend fences with the Kardashian clan after his messy breakup with Khloe.

The 39-year-old former pro recently appeared on TMZ Live to discuss his relationship with Khloe, saying that he didn’t regret his time in the spotlight even though it had its downsides.

“Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I’m going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, there’s nothing I regret about that,” he shared.

Lamar Odom spotted smooching new girlfriend Sabrina Parr https://t.co/hF95Va3zya pic.twitter.com/M28xcoEhLu — Page Six (@PageSix) August 3, 2019

Loading...

Khloe Kardashian has had plenty of relationship turbulence after splitting with Lamar, and doesn’t appear to have much luck in dating NBA big men. She later hooked up with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, but that relationship blew up in very public fashion after he was spotted kissing Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party that took place during NBA All-Star Weekend. Khloe was left to raise the couple’s young daughter and deal with the public fallout of his cheating and the family’s deteriorating relationship with Woods.

Lamar Odom has not dated much publicly since splitting with Khloe Kardashian and suffering an overdose in the months after their split.