Jen Selter Sizzles In Crop Top And Bikini Bottoms

Jen Selter has had her followers’ pulses racing with the sizzling shots she’s been posting lately, and her latest snap is no different. She seems to be enjoying the summer sunshine and sharing plenty of shots in which she’s wearing very little at all.

In her latest photo, Selter stood on a wood pad with a stunning view. A few wild plants were growing around the perimeter of the pad, but the true showstopper was the expanse of white sand and ocean in the background. The waves lapping at the shore were visible, and the vibrant blue ocean seemed to stretch out forever.

Selter was front and center in the shot, and had on a sizzling outfit that showed off her toned physique. The fitness model rocked a pair of striped bikini bottoms that stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and drawing attention to her pert booty. Rather than pairing the look with a bikini top, she opted to rock an interesting white crop top with cut outs. Though the crop top had long sleeves, the cut outs allowed a hint of skin to peek through and tantalize her followers. Her chiselled abs were on full display in the outfit.

Selter posed barefoot, with a pair of sunglasses as her only accessory, and pulled her brunette locks back in a low ponytail.

Selter shared a double update, and the second shot gave her fans a glimpse at one of their favorite parts of her enviable physique — her booty. The fitness model posed with her back to the camera, and flaunted her ample assets in a striped thong bikini bottom.

Selter’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, which received over 136,000 likes within just 18 hours.

In the caption, Selter opted to give her fans a dose of enthusiasm. Rather than sharing a silly thought or simple string of emoji, she penned a message about going after what you want and not second guessing yourself.

Despite the motivational caption, many of Selter’s followers were so taken by her incredible physique that they could only comment on that.

“Amazing figure,” one follower said.

“Perfection,” another fan added.

Selter has been the queen of breathtaking backgrounds this summer. Earlier this summer, the brunette bombshell spent time on the Amalfi Coast in Italy as well as in exotic Bali, Indonesia. She took her fans along for the ride at both destinations by sharing plenty of snaps throughout her vacation.