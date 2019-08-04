President Donald Trump Addresses Both Mass Shootings On Twitter

Wearing body armor, a gunman entered what Lt. Col. Matt Carper has referred to as “a safe part of downtown” and opened fire.

According to AP News, the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting took place around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning in a popular nightspot area of town.

During a press conference, Mayor Nan Whaley commended police on their quick response as “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today.”

Being the second mass shooting to take place in the United States in the past 24 hours, President Donald Trump has taken to his Twitter account both last night and this morning to address both tragedies.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people….” The POTUS penned in a tweet roughly eight hours ago. The moving tweet has been liked just shy of 100,000 times and retweeted over 16,000 times.

Trump almost immediately followed the tweet announcing that both he and his wife Melania send their “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to the residents of Texas.

Less than an hour ago, Trump took to his Twitter account to announce that multiple law enforcement agencies were working together with both El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

He concluded by saying that updates would be available later in the day.

He added to a followup tweet just a few seconds later: “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

Collectively, Donald Trump’s string of tweets have accumulated over 50,000 comments. The comment section of the tweets contained a wide array of reactions.

Some of the Twitter users blamed the POTUS for the shootings. Some Twitter users used the shooting as a reminder that mental healthcare is the issue, not guns. Other Twitter users opted to simply echo President Trump’s prayers and thoughts.

In Trump’s tweet sending “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Texas, many took to the comments to criticize the POTUS.

President Trump condemns the deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, as a "hateful act" and an "act of cowardice" https://t.co/skqxqPCbAC pic.twitter.com/6xP1F9fH45 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 4, 2019

“They’re ineffective,” one Twitter user pointed out referring to the thoughts and prayers.

A separate Twitter user insisted that Trump’s thoughts and prayers were both “meaningless” and “an insult to injury.”

In all capital letters, a third Twitter user exclaimed that President Trump needed to change the gun laws as the blood of these two mass shootings was on his hands.

“Obviously there weren’t enough prayers as another shooter attacked in Ohio.. Its almost as if thoughts and prayers do absolutely nothing isn’t it!” a fourth Twitter user chimed in.