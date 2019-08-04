‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Hope Celebrates While Steffy’s Whole World Falls Apart

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week reveal that Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) will finally be reunited with her baby, Beth Avalon Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson.) The new mother’s instincts were right all along and the feelings she felt toward “Phoebe” were the real deal. However, as Hope celebrates, Steffy’s whole world will begin to crumble, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, August 5 – Liam & Thomas Face Off

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will finally confront Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) after finding out that Phoebe is really his daughter, Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson.) Thomas will be livid that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) also knows the truth and may even try to justify his actions.

After confessing that she is not “Phoebe’s” biological mother, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) has a lot of explaining to do to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks.) She has already told him that she is still the same person that he fell in love with, but it seems as if he’s not buying it. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will fight for her relationship and try to convince him to stay. However, it appears as if Wyatt wants out and may end things with his high school sweetheart.

Tuesday, August 6 – Hope Logan Is Reunited With Beth

Hope and Liam will have an emotional reunion with their daughter Beth.

Flo decides to come clean to everyone around her. She tells Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester that she has never given birth and that she is not Phoebe’s birth mother.

Wednesday, August 7 – Hope Learns The Truth

Liam will tell Hope the story of Beth and how Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) switched the babies at birth. He will also tell his ex-wife that Thomas also knew the truth and manipulated the situation to make her his wife.

Brooke will blast Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Flo. She will rage that they destroyed many people’s lives, including Hope’s, through their lies.

Thursday, August 8 – Steffy Forrester’s World Falls Apart

Loading...

Hope and Liam tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that her adopted daughter, Phoebe, is really their biological daughter, Beth. Steffy has no idea that her entire world is about to fall apart.

Ridge and Brooke are furious at Shauna, Flo, and Zoe’s actions. They will demand answers as they try to get to the bottom of all their lies.

Friday, August 9 – Steffy & Hope Face Off

Tears will flow as Hope and Steffy fight over Beth. Of course, Steffy is the only mother Beth has ever known and she won’t want to give her up. On the other hand, Hope’s child was stolen from her and she wants her back. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the Logan and Forrester families will each take a side in the conflict between the two young women.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.