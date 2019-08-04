Kylie Jenner’s Upcoming Birthday Celebration On Board A Luxury Yacht Is Sure To Bring More Bikini Snaps

Kylie Jenner is about to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Kylie Jenner will be turning 22 on August 10, and she is, of course, doing it up Kardashian-style. The girls are certainly no strangers to living luxuriously, and birthday celebrations just give them yet another reason to party. Her big event is supposedly being held on a $250 million luxury yacht.

According to a report by TMZ, Jenner will be heading out on the open water to celebrate her 22nd birthday. The 300-foot long boat, called the Tranquility, is said to cost $1.2 million per week. The photos reveal how well the Kardashians will be living for a few days. Of course, they are used to living a bit extravagantly. This mass of a ship is kind of like a floating mansion.

Kylie Jenner and her guests will enjoy a steam room, a sauna, a bubbling Jacuzzi, and a pool complete with underwater lights for those who want to take a midnight dip. Of course, the yacht has a beauty salon, just in case the ladies, or guys, need a haircut or pedicure while on board.

There are 10 cabins for sleeping, a workout gym, and a helipad, as well. TMZ also detailed that there are expected to be 29 crew members who will be on hand for the birthday girl’s every need. The guest list has not been revealed just yet, but it’s most likely going to include sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and boyfriend, Travis Scott. Those who will make it on the ultimate list will be treated to plenty of lounging in the sun, dining on the best food around, and being pampered as only the Kardashians can.

This upcoming birthday party on the high seas will give the reality stars a chance to share even more bikini snaps. Kylie Jenner and her family are certainly not shy about flaunting their curves every chance they get. Their selfies are more than some can handle. You can also bet that the paparazzi will be out and about doing their best to catch a glimpse of those famous bods.

Jenner’s most recent swimsuit photo that she shared on Instagram has her sitting poolside in a bright green string bikini. As The Inquisitr had previously pointed out, the mom-of-one paired the barely-there number with a matching pair of Adidas sneakers. As the company’s ambassador, she was revealing one of their newest pairs of shoes.

Kylie Jenner will no doubt be enjoying her luxurious birthday celebration with her family and friends. Get ready for plenty of photos that will soon show up on social media detailing her birthday adventure.