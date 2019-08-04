Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Braless Cleavage & Legs For Days In Cute Polka-Dot Minidress

Emily Ratajkowski has been making headlines all week with her stylish outfits. Each time the gorgeous supermodel stepped out to take her lovable pup, Colombo, for his daily walk, paparazzi were there to document her jaunt through the city and snap plenty of photos of her head-turning apparel.

This Friday was no different, as Emily was once again photographed while strolling the streets of Manhattan with Colombo in tow. A collection of snapshots published yesterday by The Daily Mail showed the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model rocking a chic summer minidress that put her hourglass curves on full display.

Joining the 28-year-old hottie was her husband, 38-year-old independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. Snapped as they made their way through the bustling streets of New York City, the two lovebirds enjoyed a nice, relaxing walk together with their adorable pet pooch.

For her Friday outing, Emily slipped into a colorful minidress that beautifully flattered her statuesque figure. After parading a clingy plunge dress the day before, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, this time around the Vogue model opted for a breezy green frock, one adorned with a cheerful floral print. Covered in countless white flowers, the eye-catching dress boasted a button-up, off-the-shoulder design that accentuated Emily’s incredibly fit physique.

Emily Ratajkowski looks stylish in off-the-shoulder floral dress as she steps out with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog Colombo https://t.co/BBK21l1SoC — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 4, 2019

The dark-haired beauty proudly flashed the flesh in the revealing minidress. Hemmed at the thigh, the trendy, whimsical number offered a copious view of her toned, tanned legs.

But Emily showed more than just her endless pins in her thigh-skimming dress. The leggy brunette also bared her generous decolletage in the low-cut outfit, exposing her sculpted shoulders and even teasing a bit of subtle cleavage through the discreet sweetheart neckline.

To add more spice to her already sweltering look, the brunette bombshell went braless underneath the bust-hugging dress, luring all of the attention to her shapely chest. A pair of gold pendant necklaces adorned her ample decolletage, further luring the gaze to her buxom curves.

Emily paired the chic green minidress with a small brown bag, which she wore over her shoulder. The sizzling Sports Illustrated model added a splash of color with a pair of bright orange sneakers and topped off her look with oversized dark square sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her husband cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt, one inscribed with white lettering. Sebastian completed his look with a pair of sporty blue shorts, which featured black hems. He accessorized with small round shades and a gold chain around his neck. The two spouses also sported matching gold watches, making for a very cute display.

As The Inquisitr covered yesterday, Emily was spotted showing off a second attention-grabbing minidress on the same day. Photos surfaced in the media showed the stunning brunette flaunting legs for days in a dangerously short, curve-hugging yellow dress that left very little to the imagination.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her sexy photos can follow the ravishing supermodel on Instagram.