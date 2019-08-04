Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview

Tottenham Hotspur look to wrap up an inspiring preseason campaign when they take on 18-time Italian champions Inter Milan in an International Champions Cup match.

English Premier League fourth-place finisher Tottenham Hotspur — who also made it all the way to the UEFA Champions League final, as The Inquisitr reported — have every reason to be optimistic after a highly successful preseason. Spurs wrap up their warm-up summer campaign with their first International Champions Cup match at their band new stadium, when they take on the club that placed fourth on the Italian Serie A table, Inter Milan. But Inter have struggled in their preseason under new head coach Antonio Conte, who returns to the sidelines after a year’s hiatus following a rocky spell at Chelsea. Spurs will close out their preseason in the match that will live stream from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup showdown on Sunday, pitting English Premier League fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur against their opposite number on the Italian Serie A table last season, Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. British Summer Time at the brand new, 62,062-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, on Sunday, August 4.

Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time. But fans in the United States can watch the International Champions Cup match over Sunday morning breakfast, with a start time of 10 a.m. EDT, 7 a.m. PDT. Fans in Japan can log in to the live stream starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday night, Japan Standard Time.

Spurs have lost only one of four preseason matches so far, per Soccerway, falling only to English rivals Manchester United, while claiming the scalps of European giants Juventus, Real Madrid, and in a penalty shootout, Bayern Munich. That win, their latest, also gave Tottenham Hotspur the Audi Cup title in a game played in front of Bayern’s home fans at Allianz Arena.

Inter have not seen the same level of success, starting off with a 1-0 win over Swiss side FC Lugano, teh Nerazzuri then slogged to 1-1 draws against Juventus, a match they lost on a penalty shootout, and Paris Saint-Germain. Inter won that one when it went to penalties. Inter have one club friendly remaining after the ICC match against Tottenham. They’ll face Spanish side Valencia, giving Conte another opportunity to restructure the team to his liking, per Bleacher Report.

Spurs’ record summer signing Tanguy Ndombele has fit in effortlessly on his new team. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan Sunday 2019 International Champions Cup match from London, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Lilywhites vs. Nerazzurri preseason showdown at Tottenham’s new stadium at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports, and in Italy, Sport Italia will live stream the International Champions Cup clash.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Inter Milan International Champions Cup London clash, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.