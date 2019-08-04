Joe Biden Defends Past Comments About Millennials

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, defended his past comments about the millennial generation, HuffPost reports.

Biden irked millennials last year by casting doubt on concerns raised by young Americans. Asked in January 2018 about millennials drowning in student debt and facing financial hardship, Biden said that he has “no empathy” for the younger generation.

“I have no empathy for it. Give me a break,” he said.

The former vice president was asked about his past remarks at Saturday’s AFSCME forum. He defended his comments, talking about his own experience, and recalling how he grew up with “very modest means.” The Democratic front-runner then offered advice to millennials looking to get involved in the political process.

“We have an obligation to get engaged. You all have an obligation to get engaged. Don’t tell me how bad it is. Change it. Change it. Change it,” BIden said.

“My generation did it,” he added.

As HuffPost notes, although Biden’s 2018 remarks rubbed millennials the wrong way, some public figures have backed the former vice president. For instance, conservative New York Times writer and climate science denier Bret Stephens agreed with the veteran politician, accusing the millennial generation of “self-righteousness.”

Later on during the AFSCME discussion, Biden — who has consistently polled high among older and more moderate voters — taunted millennials again.

“I just don’t want people telling me on a college campus, ‘Oh, woe is me, I’ve got it so bad.’ … Come on.”

Biden officially launched his campaign in April, and he has since maintained a comfortable, double-digit lead in the polls. According to a RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Biden is supported by more than 30 percent of Democratic primary voters.

Other White House hopefuls have been attacking Biden’s congressional record for months, criticizing the veteran politician’s stances on dozens of issues, but nothing has stuck and he has continued to emerge victorious in the polls.

The new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll finds Joe Biden with 34 percent support among Democrats, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 17 percent. https://t.co/t0iMKbJRul — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2019

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during the second primary debate on Wednesday night, Biden was confronted by fellow Democrats about what they suggested are failures of the Obama administration.

Biden, who frequently talks about former President Barack Obama while campaigning, later described the attacks as “bizarre.” Party insiders and Democratic operatives denounced the attacks on Obama as well, urging the White House hopefuls to focus on defeating Donald Trump, instead of debating Obama-era policies.

Some disagree with that approach, however. Notably, Harvard professor and Bernie Sanders surrogate, Cornel West, suggested in a recent interview that the Democratic Party needs to find a way to have a “candid” conversation about the Obama administration in order to move forward.