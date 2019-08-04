Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless Under Open Shirt, Spreads Legs Open In Sultry Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski gave fans an eyeful of her decolletage in her latest Instagram pic. Snapped in a fully stocked kitchen, the brunette bombshell sparked the appetite of her admirers as she clutched a shiny red apple while posing in scanty clothing.

Posted yesterday on the Instagram page of Emily’s fashion label, Inamorata Woman, the photo quickly reeled in some serious engagement. Given that the snap’s main purpose was to advertise the supermodel’s latest beachwear collection, Emily most likely welcomed the viral attention.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily’s swimwear and lingerie brand recently launched a new line of chic beach shirts in a variety of bold colors and playful prints, each of them meant to be worn with a matching bikini. The trendy designs were officially released on July 23 and, ever since then, Emily has been blowing up Instagram with steamy promotional snapshots. Yesterday’s photo share was no different, and saw the busty brunette modeling a stylish cerise shirt – a fashionable, thigh-skimming number adorned with countless black polka dots.

Proving to be her best advertising, the stunning Sports Illustrated:Swimsuit Edition model hopped unto a kitchen counter to showcase the cheeky polka-dot shirt. In a bid to make the snap more enticing, the dark-haired beauty left quite a few buttons undone. Channeling her inner seductress, Emily wore the shirt unbuttoned up to her waist, teasing her Internet-famous cleavage and washboard abs in the racy pose. To add even more spice to her already smoking-hot look, she went braless underneath the open shirt, and sent pulses racing on Instagram in the process.

Needless to say, Emily sizzled in the head-turning shot. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the 28-year-old hottie brought some major heat to Instagram as she sultrily spread open her legs in the saucy pic. Her sweltering pose called attention to her chiseled thighs, amply showcased in the revealing shirt.

Likewise, Emily’s shapely chest was also on display, teased through the open shirt. To make sure that she wouldn’t show more than she bargained for, the gorgeous Vogue model strategically placed her arms across her chest to censor her braless cleavage. The apple she held in hand lured the gaze to her buxom curves – as did the elegant gold necklace adorning her decolletage and the massive ring sparkling on her finger.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the pillowy-lipped model paired her sexy look with a smoldering attitude. As she looked directly into the camera with a fiery gaze, she slightly parted her plump lips in a provocative way, sending temperatures soaring on Instagram. Her long, raven tresses were coquettishly swept to one side, exposing her chunky gold hoop earrings.

As many of her fans will remember, this is not the first time that Emily has modeled this particular outfit. The stunning fashion designer originally showcased the piece two weeks ago, when the new Inamorata Woman collection had just come out, as covered by The Inquisitr.

“I was always stealing Sebo’s shirts so [sic] decided we should have our own,” Emily wrote on Instagram at the time, referring to her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.