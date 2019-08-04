Patrick Crusius’s Dad, John ‘Bryan’, Is A Mental Health Therapist

Patrick Crusius allegedly gunned down 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on the morning of Saturday, August 3. The 21-year-old also reportedly injured 26 people who are currently seeking medical attention. However, it seems as if Crusius doesn’t fit the usual profile of a deranged killer. His father, John “Bryan” Crusius, is a mental health therapist who specializes in addictions.

John Crusius is the owner of Infused Being Therapy and Counseling. On his business’s website, Dallas Addiction Recovery Therapy, Crusius states that his goal is “to bring the highest level of care possible to any who wish to be free from addictions, codependence, PTSD, and trauma.” It seems ironic that his own son inflicted the kind of brutality that he was committed to helping people heal from.

Patrick Crusius’s dad attended Amberton University from 2004 to 2006, where he obtained a Masters’ degree in Professional Counseling, according to his LinkedIn profile. Besides being a licensed counselor, Crusius is also a qualified Quantum Touch instructor and practices Theta Healing. Previously, Bryan Crusius was also the Dual Diagnosis Program Manager at Timberlawn Mental Health Systems, and also held the position of the Facility Director of DAPA Psychiatric Programs in Dallas, Texas.

According to The Daily Beast, John Crusius raised funds for a gun violence victim 11 months ago. The therapist started a GoFundMe page for Eric Keyes, a musician who was injured when a person showed up at his door and announced that he was a fan of his music. The “mentally ill” person shot Keyes at short range and the musician suffered from a collapsed lung and nerve damage as a result of the shooting. During the interview, Keyes confirmed that Patrick’s father “does a lot of good work.”

While Crusius’s father seems to help people heal from violent attacks, it appears as if Patrick does not align himself to the same values. A witness told Fox News that Crusius seemed “very nonchalant, like he was on a mission.” Vanessa Saenz said that Crusius was “just pointing at people and shooting straight at them. I saw about three or four just fall to the ground.”

Loading...

The Inquisitr reports that El Paso police stated that the alleged shooter’s manifesto shows a “nexus to a potential hate crime” and that the rhetoric used is “common among white supremacists” who use terms such as “invaders” when referring to non-white immigrants.

Crusius also has a twin sister, Emily, who is studying toward a psychology degree.