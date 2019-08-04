Dayton, Ohio, Mass Shooting Reportedly Kills 10 At Nightclub, Shooter Was ‘Heavyset White Male,’ Reports Say

In what appears to be Saturday's second mass shooting in the United States, up to 10 people have been reportedly killed in Dayton, Ohio.

Saturday night saw a second mass shooting in just over 12 hours in the United States, as reports out of Dayton, Ohio, said that shots were fired in bar in that city. According to a WHIO TV report, “as many as” seven people are dead in the horrific incident.

Another report at 2:59 a.m. local time, from The Dayton Daily News, put the reported death toll at 10 people killed. Miami Valley Hospital reported receiving 16 victims of the shooting, according to MSNBC reporter Kendis Gibson posting on Twitter. But Gibson said that there was no report on the extent of the injuries suffered by the victims, nor their ages or genders.

In a police scanner broadcast, recorded and posted online to the site Broadcastify, officers can be heard saying that nine or 10 people may have been shot. Police were reportedly combing other bars in Dayton’s historic Oregon District for more victims. The district is known for its active nightlife scene, with multiple nightclubs and restaurants.

Derek Myers of YourNewsNet reported via Twitter that police described the shooter as a “heavy set white male wearing mask with several magazine clips and a rifle.” The Dayton Daily News reported at 2:24 a.m. local time that police were said to be searching for “a second possible shooter that may have left the area in a dark-colored Jeep.”

The shooting took place in an area near Ned Peppers bar on 5th Street in Dayton, according to photojournalist Mathew Keys, reporting via his Twitter account. The bar posted on Twitter that all members of its staff were safe.

Latest image from in front of Dayton bar where mass shooting took place early Sunday morning [WHIO-TV] pic.twitter.com/l3yMHxFfGr — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 4, 2019

Myers also reported via Twitter that witnesses told him that the shooter had been killed. He said that workers at a nearby nightclub also showed him photographs of multiple lifeless bodies lying on the sidewalk in the area.

Reports on social media from a person claiming to be an eyewitness also said that the suspected shooter was dead, according to the Dayton Daily News reporting.

“He tried to go into the bar but did not make it through the door. Someone took the gun from him and he got shot and is dead,” said witness James Williams on his Facebook account.

The incident began around 1 a.m. EDT on Sunday morning, according to a report by BNO News.

The Dayton mass shooting took place about 15 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 20 people, and was apparently motivated by racist hatred of Hispanic immigrants, as The Inquisitr reported.

Also early on Sunday morning, there was a report of multiple people shot in Chicago, according to Chicago Sun-Times photojournalist Tyler LaRiviere, via Twitter.

As of 3:30 a.m. local time, Dayton Police has confirmed only that they were “actively investigating an active shooter incident in the Oregon District,” via the department’s official Twitter account. The police Twitter account described “a large scene and investigation.”