Dayton, Ohio, Mass Shooting Reportedly Kills 7 In Nightclub Just Hours After El Paso Massacre Claimed 20 Lives

In what appears to be Saturday's second mass shooting in the United States, up to seven people have been reportedly killed in Dayton, Ohio.

Saturday night saw a second mass shooting in just over 12 hours in the United States, as reports out of Dayton, Ohio, said that shots were fired in bar in that city. According to a WHIO TV report, “as many as” seven people are dead in the horrific incident.

In a police scanner broadcast, recorded and posted online to the site Broadcastify, officers can be heard saying that nine or 10 people may have been shot. Police were reportedly combing other bars in Dayton’s historic Oregon District for more victims.

The reports of seven dead also originated in police scanner traffic and gave not been officially confirmed. Derek Myers of YourNewsNet reported via Twitter that police described the shooter as a “heavy set white male wearing mask with several magazine clips and a rifle.”

Myers also reported via Twitter that witnesses told him that the shooter had been killed. He said that workers at a nearby nightclub also showed him photographs of multiple lifeless bodies lying on the sidewalk in the area.

The incident began around 1 a.m. EDT on Sunday morning, according to a report by BNO News.

The Dayton Daily News reported at 2:24 a.m. local time that police were said to be searching for “a second possible shooter that may have left the area in a dark-colored Jeep.”

The Dayton mass shooting took place about 15 hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 20 people, and was apparently motivated by racist hatred of Hispanic immigrants, as The Inquisitr reported.

Also early on Sunday morning, there was a report of multiple people shot in Chicago, according to Chicago Sun-Times photojournalist Tyler LaRiviere, via Twitter.

THIS STORY IS BREAKING AND WILL BE UPDATED