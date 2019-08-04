Tulsi Gabbard Reaches Donor Threshold To Qualify For Next Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard reached on Friday the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) donor threshold to appear at the next primary debate, The Hill reports.

The Hawaii representative’s campaign said that she had garnered 130,000 unique donors necessary to qualify for September’s debate.

In order to qualify, the candidates need to have 130,000 unique donors, and get minimum two percent support in at least two different polls.

In a statement, the congresswoman thanked her supporters, vowing to “put the well-being” of the American people “above all else.”

“People are sick and tired of self-serving politicians and corporate interests exploiting them for their own selfish gain. I love our country, and I love the American people. They are why I’m in this fight.”

Gabbard has not reached the polling threshold yet, however, but her campaign hopes that she will, and they are expecting a boost thanks to her strong performance in the primary debate earlier this week.

After the debate, the Hawaii congresswoman was the most searched for candidate on Google.

What appears to have piqued the interest of the electorate is Gabbard’s clash with California Senator Kamala Harris. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during the debate, Gabbard ripped into her colleague, bringing up her record as prosecutor.

“She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California,” she said, after accusing Harris of locking more than 1,500 Californians up for marijuana-related crimes.

Harris has already been criticized for her tough-on-crime past. Over the course of her career, she was involved in a number of scandals, including turning a blind eye to concerns raised by survivors of clergy sexual abuse, and prosecuting parents for truancy. She has also been criticized for opposing criminal justice reform and marijuana legalization.

Democratic debate: Fact-checking the attacks on Kamala Harris’ criminal justice record https://t.co/XZy82a6ofy — Mercury News (@mercnews) August 2, 2019

Loading...

Gabbard is considered to be a controversial figure as well, however.

According to The Independent, although the 37-year-old congresswoman is campaigning as a peacenik, she has been accused of ignoring crimes committed by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

She has also been criticized for praising Vladimir Putin’s attacks on Syria, and for criticizing former President Barack Obama’s supposed reluctance to focus on “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Furthermore, in 2016, according to The Hill, Gabbard met with President Donald Trump to discuss joining the administration. The meeting was set up by the president’s then-chief strategist Steve Bannon, who is reportedly an admirer of the Hawaii congresswoman.