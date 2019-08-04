Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Curves In Tiny Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts

Hailey Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber, were spotted out and about this weekend after spending some quality time at the gym together.

According to The Daily Mail, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were photographed by the paparazzi as they left a hot yoga class together in Los Angeles on Saturday.

In the photos, Baldwin is seen sporting a skimpy little neon green sports bra, that flashes her cleavage. She also dons a pair of matching neon spandex shorts, which showcases her tiny waist, flat tummy, and curvy hips. She ties a gray sweatshirt around her waist.

Hailey has her long, blonde hair pulled up into a ponytail behind her head and accessorizes her look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings and some white sneakers.

Baldwin dons a minimal makeup look for the outing, which includes a fresh face, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips. She carries her phone and a bottle of water in her hand and has a blue gym bag slung over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber rocked a pair of brown shorts and a purple, short-sleeved graphic t-shirt. She wore a baseball cap on his head, some yellow socks from his clothing line and white sneakers to finish off her look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber, recently celebrated the anniversary of their engagement.

The date has become a very important one to the couple, who tied the knot in a small ceremony back in September.

“Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together. It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one,” an insider told People Magazine.

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source continued. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

Loading...

It has been a bit of a rough year for Bieber, who has been open about dealing with issues such as ADHD, depression, and anxiety. However, through it all his relationship with Baldwin has allegedly stayed strong.

Hailey even gushed over Justin via social media on their special engagement anniversary.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more. Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together,” Baldwin wrote about her beloved husband.

Fans can see more of Hailey Baldwin by following her on Instagram.