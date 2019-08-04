‘Baltimore Sun’ Editorial Board Slams Donald Trump, Again

In an op-ed published on Friday, The Baltimore Sun slammed President Donald Trump for mocking the city of Baltimore.

During a typically fiery rally on Thursday, Trump renewed his attacks on Baltimore, comparing the murder rate in the city to murder rates in impoverished Latin American countries.

“I believe it’s higher than… give me, give me a place that you think is pretty bad,” the president interacted with his supporters, prompting one of them to shout “Afghanistan!”

“This guy says Afghanistan,” Trump said smiling, and pointed to someone in the audience.

“I believe it’s higher than Afghanistan,” he added, prompting the crowd to laugh and cheer.

The famous paper’s editorial board wrote about the rally in its op-ed, criticizing the president for mocking and ridiculing communities in his own country.

“We have reported on horrible car accidents, serial killings, political corruption, disease outbreaks, air crashes, natural disasters, tragedy heaped on tragedy. But we can’t recall a president of the United States making light of the violent deaths of his fellow Americans.”

The Baltimore Sun noted that Trump made a connection between the situation in Baltimore and illegal immigration, pointing out that he could have spent the billions of dollars that are being spent to build a wall on the U.S-Mexico border on re-building Baltimore.

The paper diagnosed Trump with “antisocial personality disorder,” writing that his criticism of Baltimore is not constructive, and that the president is actually “dancing on graves” in order to score political points.

The publication also pointed to a United Nations study which shows that the homicide rate is higher in the United States than in Asia and Europe.

The Baltimore Sun tears into Trump in scathing editorial for using political rally to "mock" city's homicide rate https://t.co/pl9DTd4U5b pic.twitter.com/FSHnZzCSY6 — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2019

“A normal president, a person with the ability to understand the suffering of his fellow humans, would not mock victims or communities he’s supposed to be leading,” the paper’s editorial board wrote.

This is not the first time for the Baltimore Sun editorial board to publish an op-ed slamming the president.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following Trump’s attacks on Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings — an African-American who represents a majority-black district in Baltimore — the publication published a column comparing Trump to a rodent.

The comparison was a reference to remarks the president had made while insulting Cummings — he described the congressman’s district as a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

Accusations of racism quickly followed, but the president has not backed down, continuing to criticize and ridicule Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

Trump’s tweets aimed at Cummings came weeks after his attack on the “Squad” of four Democratic congresswomen of color. Those tweets were also widely condemned as racist.