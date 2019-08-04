Leann Rimes Flaunts Sideboob In Skimpy Tank Top

Leann Rimes is showing off her impressive figure on social media, and her fans are loving it.

Over the weekend, Leann Rimes took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself before a performance.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen sporting a pair of denim bottoms with a white belt. She also rocks a skimpy little white tank top as she goes braless underneath.

The top put Leann’s ample bust on full display and showcased her tiny waist and toned arms. The singer had her back turned to the camera she looked back to give a sexy grin into the lens.

Rimes wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves the fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also wore a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy lip.

The singer’s fans took to the comment section of the post to tell her how great she looked in the snap, and gush over the country music singer, who also added a video of her performance to her Instagram story, allowing fans to see her in action.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leann Rimes has been posting an array of sexy photos to her social media feed, including some bikini snaps, and a photo of herself rocking a skimpy pair of daisy dukes.

Last year, Rimes opened up about her family dynamic after starring in a Hallmark Christmas photo that focused on the importance of step-parents.

“It’s something that’s important for me to shed light on – the blended family environment in a really positive way because it’s not something that gets talked about very often. So those are two things I really wanted to highlight and they were 100 percent down,” Rimes stated, per Fox News.

“There’s always challenges whenever you’re trying to blend any kind of family dynamic, but my husband and I have been married for seven years now, and we seem to have done okay. I think we’re doing alright. Things are pretty calm,” Leann added of her family dynamic.

As many fans already know, Rimes is the step-mother her husband Eddie Cibrian’s of two boys, Jake and Mason, whom he shares with his former wife, Brandi Glanville.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Leann Rimes’ career and family by following the singer on Instagram.