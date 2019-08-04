Pete Buttigieg Says Donald Trump Is ‘Condoning White Nationalism’

Democratic presidential candidate and the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is “condoning white nationalism,” The Daily Beast reports.

Buttigieg made the remarks in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas, where a 21-year-old male opened fire, killing 20 and injuring 26, according to latest reports. The suspected shooter allegedly wrote and published online a manifesto prior to committing the heinous act.

Speaking at the AFSCME Public Service forum in Las Vegas, Buttigieg called for gun control, stating that President Trump is “not helping” to stop white nationalism.

“The president of the United States is condoning white nationalism. White nationalism is one of the evils that is motivating and inspiring at least some to go kill Americans.”

The presidential candidate argued that Trump has a “responsibility to nip that in the bud.”

In a Twitter message posted immediately after the tragic event, Buttigieg shared a personal story abut his grandmother frequently taking him to the Cielo Vista Mall, where the shooting took place.

“How many more must grieve before we act?” he asked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although it is yet unclear whether the manifesto that is circulating online was penned by the suspected shooter, authorities have indicated that it was. In the document, the suspect echoes numerous far-right conspiracy theories, blaming immigrants from Latin American countries for the problems America is facing.

The suspected shooter appears to have also been an ardent Trump supporter.

The president has expressed condolences, without describing the violent act as a terrorist attack.

In a Twitter message, Trump called the shooting an “act of cowardice,” stating that “there are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

Buttigieg is not the only Democrat to accuse Trump of inspiring mass shooters with his inflammatory rhetoric. Much like Buttigieg, White House hopeful and El Paso native, Beto O’Rourke, suggested in the aftermath of the event that the president inspires white nationalist violence.

Other mass shooters have reportedly cited Trump as an inspiration. As Al Jazeera reported, Brenton Tarrant — accused of killing 49 and injuring 20 in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand — praised Trump in his own manifesto.

According to The New York Times, the suspected El Paso shooter appears to have admired Tarrant.

In the document that is circulating the web, the alleged shooter called his attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

As The Hill reported, President Trump has used similar language in the past to refer to migrants traveling from Latin America.