‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of August 5: Victoria Wins, While Billy Loses

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 5 through August 9 brings turmoil for Adam and Nick, as well as a night of passion for Sharon. Plus, Chelsea must decide what to do about Connor, while Kyle and Lola’s party implodes.

Adam (Mark Grossman) crosses a line when he tells Nick (Joshua Morrow) he won’t be allowed near Christian after he wins custody, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam tells Christian that Nick is not his biological father. Then, Nick loses his temper and punches Adam, and Sharon (Sharon Case) breaks it up. When she takes Adam home to help clean his wounds, sparks fly for the two. When the flame ignites, Sharon and Adam sleep together, according to The Inquisitr.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) questions Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) intentions. She appreciates Theo helping her plan The Grand Phoenix Hotel opening party, but she wants to know what Theo plans to do with Summer (Hunter King). While he admits he appreciates Summer’s business savvy, he does not reveal his plans about Summer to Phyllis.

Although Theo wants to plan Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) bachelor party, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) steps up. She decides to combine Lola’s (Sasha Calle) bachelorette party with Kyle’s bachelor party and throw one massive celebration for her friends. When the big night arrives, and Summer brings Theo as her plus one, Lola offers an olive branch. Theo gets to stay with Summer, but it could backfire if Theo gives away Kyle’s deep dark New York secret. Also at the big party, Rey (Jordi Vilasus) and Sharon experience tension, and Sharon expresses her wish that Mariah had given her a heads up about the party changes.

It turns out to be a night to remember, as things take a turn at Kyle and Lola’s engagement party. Unfortunately, the evening is not what Mariah hopes it will be. Summer and Abby fight, and so do Theo and Kyle. Ultimately, Nate (Sean Dominic) sees Abby in a different light, and he might feel he dodged a bullet with her rejecting him.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) faces a tough decision when her mom, Anita Lawson (Catherine Bach), shows up in Genoa City. Chelsea’s son, Connor (Judah Mackey), arrives in town with his grandma. A worried Chelsea must decide how to tell Connor about Adam, or if she even will. Since she’s made it clear that she wants to stay, it seems likely that Adam will find out about Connor and vice versa.

In helping Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) plays it tough, but she is struggling watching Victor have such a difficult time over his treatments.

Loading...

After many weeks of terror, Billy’s (Jason Thompson) dreams continue to haunt him. This week things will get completely out of control, even though Billy finally reached out for professional help.

While Billy is otherwise occupied, Jack (Peter Bergman) takes control of a situation. With Phyllis’s strange deal for the Jabotiques, the My Beauty and Jabot merger, and Victor’s recent call for help, Jack has a lot going on, but he figures out how to handle things.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) backs Adam into a corner. While Adam seems like Victor 2.0, it’s truly Victoria who carries “The Mustache’s” torch. Victoria shows Adam that she is Newman to the core this week.