George P. Bush, Jeb Bush’s Son, Says ‘White Terrorism’ Is A ‘Real And Present Threat’

Texas Lands Commissioner George P. Bush has released a statement addressing the El Paso Walmart massacre, Raw Story reports.

The commissioner is the son of former Florida Governor and 2016 White House hopeful Jeb Bush, the nephew of former President George W. Bush, and the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush began the statement by explaining that he is a war veteran who served in Afghanistan, where his mission was “to fight and kill terrorists.”

Bush said that he considers fighting terrorism to be a “national priority,” proceeding to argue that the United States now faces a domestic terrorist threat in the form of white supremacy.

“I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority. And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the U.S.,” he explained.

Bush urged Americans to denounce all forms of terrorism.

“There have now been multiple attacks from self-declared white terrorists here in the U.S. in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we must all denounce and defeat. All terrorism must be stopped.”

Bush posted his statement to Twitter, along with a #ElPasoStrong hashtag. The post is already going viral, having been liked and retweeted thousands of times.

As Raw Story notes, although President Donald Trump has issued statements about the massacre, he has not explicitly denounced it as an act of terrorism, nor has he linked it to white supremacy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the alleged shooter appears to have been a Trump supporter and a white supremacist. In his alleged manifesto — which is circulating online after being posted to a far-right message board — the suspect echoes popular racist conspiracy theories, blaming Latin American immigrants for the problems the United States is facing.

Some have accused Trump of amplifying far-right conspiracy theories and using inflammatory rhetoric to rally his base. Notably, Democratic presidential candidate and El Paso native, Beto O’Rourke, said that Trump’s rhetoric “leads to violence,” arguing that the president inspires white supremacists to commit violent crimes.

The suspected El Paso shooter — who, according to latest reports, killed 20 and injured 26 people — is not the first white supremacist who appears to have been inspired by President Trump’s rhetoric.

Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who killed dozens of people in two New Zealand mosques, referenced Trump in his own manifesto, according to Yahoo News, describing the president as a “symbol of white supremacy.”

As Salon reported, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in July, FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed that most domestic terror cases are driven by white supremacy.