Camila Cabello Claps Back At Body-Shamers As Shawn Mendes Twins With Lil Hank Williams

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spending a lot of time together this summer. However, both celebrities have also been doing their own thing too, as evidenced by this weekend’s Instagram posts from these good looking singers.

Camila has been busy taking care of business with her social media foes. She “threw down” disturbing followers in “an epic Instagram story” on Saturday, according to Hollywood Life.

This beautiful woman started out by saying that she does not purposely visit social media “with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings.”

However, when she recently went online, Camila admitted that when she was there to seek a picture to celebrate “Havana” for her hit song’s second anniversary. While searching, her “eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people ‘body shaming me.'”

“Honestly the first thing that I felt was insecure about what these pictures must look like. Oh no, my cellulite! Oh no, I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like… of course there are bad pictures, of course, there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f**king rock or all muscle. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they’re seeking perfection that’s not real.”

The 22-year-old went on to warn girls against getting caught up in unrealistic goals that will eventually cause big problems. She said they should collectively realize that fat and cellulite “are normal,” reported People magazine.

View this post on Instagram heheheheheheheheheheh A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Aug 4, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT

Meanwhile, Shawn’s most recent Instagram post centered around lighter fare as compared to what his girlfriend Camila discussed on the social media site.

For starters, his post from August 3 belied a friendship with Lil Hank Williams that meant the two felt comfortable wearing the same outfit. Both the 21-year-old singer and the 12-year-old singer, named Mason Ramsey, did just that.

The two-picture pack offered a good look at the twinning pair in a couple of different poses, as they showed off the matching ensembles Lil Hank supplied.

Their fashion statements were comprised of black cowboy hats, black jeans, and fancy Western jackets rocking sparkling elements to make each guy shine even more than is typical for these two hunks.

In the first image, Shawn and Lil Hank flashed the hook ’em up horns sign, meant to indicate their love for all music heavy metal and hard rock.

In the second image, both warblers modeled their profiles. Shawn put his right hand in his pocket while Lil Hank put his hands behind his back. Each appeared very confident while sporting such specific sartorial Country wear.

Miley Cyrus, who has dueted with Lil Hank on Instagram as noted by The Inquisitr, wrote on the fresh social media post, stating “Copy cat l0l.”

Loading...

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne stated, “Name a better duo,” while One Republic singer Ryan Tedder said, “Young Town Road,” riffing on the hit song’s real title, “Old Town Road.”

Meanwhile, as each of these celebrated singers pursues personal goals, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will hopefully continue to show their love for each other in couple pictures on social media as they have done many times in the past.