In Manifesto, El Paso Shooting Suspect Patrick Crusius Uses Donald Trump’s Term ‘Invasion’ About Immigration

Police sources have revealed that the El Paso shooting suspect told them that his motive was to shoot 'as many Mexicans as possible.'

Patrick Crusius, the 21-year-old Dallas-area native who police believe killed at least 20 at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall on Saturday morning, as The Washington Post reported, told police that his motive was to massacre “Mexicans.”

According to a report posted via Twitter by ABC News journalist Joshua Hoyos, two law enforcement sources revealed that Crusius told arresting officers that he wanted to shoot “as many Mexicans as possible.” The sources also said that “an assault style rifle similar to an AK-47” along with multiple magazines of ammunition were recovered from the scene of the massacre.

A four-page manifesto posted to the internet message board 8Chan, a forum for extremist views that has been used by previous mass shooters, as The Inquisitr reported, contained language similar to rhetoric used by Donald Trump when declaiming on the topic of immigration.

Trump last year described a wave of prospective immigrants to the United States as “an invasion of our country,” in a Twitter message, warning the hopeful migrants, “our Military is waiting for you!”

In his so-called “manifesto” on 8Chan, the author believed by investigators to be Crucius explains his motivations.

“This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion,” he allegedly wrote.

BREAKING: El Paso Walmart gunman reportedly identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius pic.twitter.com/bdzwAATthw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 3, 2019

Trump has also recently posted messages on Twitter attacking four women of color in Congress, telling them to “go back” to the countries they came from — even though all four are American citizens and three were born in the United States. At a recent Trump campaign rally, the audience of Trump supporters broke into a chant of “Send her back!” directed as Minnesota congressional Rep. Ilhan Omar, a native of Somalia, as The Inquisitr reported.

Loading...

In his “manifesto” the alleged shooter uses the phrase “send them back,” in reference to Hispanics.

Also in the manifesto, the person believed to be Crusius says that capture by police after his shooting attack would be worse than being killed by police or “one of the invaders.” The writer says he will “get the death penalty anyway,” but adds, “Worse still is that I would live knowing that my family despises me.”

The author of the document claims he will not surrender “even if I run out ammo.” But after the massacre, Crusius was taken into custody by police “without incident,” according to an Associated Press report. El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen told the media the the alleged shooter’s manifesto indicates that the mass shooting attack “has a nexus to potential hate crime.”