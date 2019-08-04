Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Is Punishing Himself

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy falls further into the rabbit hole of believing Delia needs him to do something next week. Many fans wonder who is torturing Billy because he sees writing and Delia’s doll after experiencing nightmares about his late daughter.

For weeks, viewers have wondered if possibly Adam (Mark Grossman), Kevin (Greg Rikaart), or Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is the one trying to dive Billy (Jason Thompson) out of his mind. In addition to finding Delia’s doll in strange places at the Chancellor Estate, Billy also sees writing behind a torn piece of wallpaper, and each time it says something different. Because Kevin explained that Delia called herself Madame Cordelia during tea parties, that’s how he explained the writing to Billy, which said, “Adam” and “Delia” at the time.

The writing continues to change, though, and the entire situation has piqued the interest of avid Y&R viewers. The topic continues to inspire discussions among people who follow the show. Some people believe somebody is trying to make Billy snap and hurt Adam, and more than one person in Genoa City would benefit from Adam’s downfall, including Nick (Joshua Morrow). While it seems pretty far out there for Nick, he did go beyond anything he’s ever done last year when he impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and terrorized Victor (Eric Braeden). However, some viewers believe that nobody is working to make Billy lose it.

“What if Billy’s punishing himself by doing all of this? Could he have had a mental break and not even remember doing everything?” asked a viewer in a popular The Young and the RestlessFacebook group.

Many members chimed in with agreement.

“That is what I have been saying. It’s the only thing that makes sense. How else could he be dreaming things and then wake up and go find the same things? He has to be doing it himself and not be aware of it,” one reasoned.

Next week, Billy loses control and begins speaking to Delia, according to The Inquisitr. Billy believes that he must stop Adam before Delia can finally rest in peace. He finally saw a professional therapist after talking to Sharon (Sharon Case) a couple of times. When Billy finally opened up to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about his sleeping problems and hallucinations, she helped him see a counselor, but it may be too late for Billy to get better before he does something he can’t take back.