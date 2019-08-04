Sofia Vergara’s Ex Nick Loeb Faces A $76k Lien In His Embryo Legal Battle

The battle between Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and her former fiance Nick Loeb continues over embryos that the couple had frozen when they were still together. But as the struggle is now being measured in years, it seems that Loeb has hit some financial problems.

According to The Blast, Loeb is being hit with a lien for lack of payment of legal fees by his former lawyers. The Law Firm of Theodora Oringher claims that Loeb owes $66,517.25 plus $10,730.81 in late fees for a total of $76,248.06. The lien will allow the law firm to collect that amount out of any settlement that Loeb gets from Vergara, if he gets one at all.

This is the most recent movement in the case since Loeb filed paperwork demanding that the Modern Family star pay his legal bills, and she is refusing.

The couple split in 2014 over embryos which were created while the two were together. Vergara refuses to sign the embryos to Loeb, and so he has taken on the angle of right to life in order to fight any agreement they had previously.

Loeb has put out a movie and written op-eds to get his point across, arguing that he is willing to take on all of the parental responsibilities.

Loeb stated that destroying the embryos is akin to abortion, and he is against it in all forms.

“When we create embryos for the purpose of life, should we not define them as life, rather than as property? Does one person’s desire to avoid biological parenthood (free of any legal obligations) outweigh another’s religious beliefs in the sanctity of life and desire to be a parent?”

But Vergara went to court to prove that in the past, Loeb paid for two girlfriends to have abortions.

Legal experts have guessed that Vergara would prevail in the battle, and Loeb would have to destroy the embryos he named “Isabella” and “Emma,” according to The Inquisitr.

Michael Stutman, of the Manhattan firm Stutman Advocate Stutman & Lichtenstein, has doubts that this suit has any chance of being successful.

“The Supreme Court long ago decided that to achieve the status of a protected human life an embryo has to be able to survive on its own. With these embryos being unable to do that, they probably have as much legal protection to exist as your sofa.”

Vergara has moved on after breaking off her engagement with Loeb, and has since remarried.