Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Six-Pack Abs In Shirtless Photo As Miley Cyrus Continues To Post Raunchy Snaps

Miley Cyrus isn’t the only one who can go topless on social media. Her husband, Liam Hemsworth, showed off her impressive abs in some snaps on social media this weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Liam Hemsworth and his brother, Chris Hemsworth, documented their workout together on Instagram, and their fans were likely loving every minute of it.

In the snaps, Liam was seen sporting a pair of tight, black pants as he went shirtless and showed off his six-pack abs.

The video comes at a time when Hemsworth’s wife, Miley Cyrus, has been posting a lot of sexually explicit content to her social media feed.

In recent weeks, Cyrus has posted an array of photos featuring herself in a tight, red latex bodysuit while making sexual gestures for the camera.

She’s also been going braless in tiny crop tops, and showing off her bikini body in multiple snaps where she bares her cleavage and backside.

Most recently, Cyrus showed off her toned body by posting multiple pictures of herself rocking black latex pants and a skimpy black crop top.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth been a busy guy, and even has multiple projects coming up. He’s starring in the crime movie, Killerman, that is set to be released later this month.

He’s also landed a role in an untitled thriller that will be released next year, as well as the drama Arkansas, which will also be out in 2020.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus recently spoke out about having children with Liam Hemsworth, revealing that she didn’t want to have children due to the current state of the world.

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce,” Cyrus stated, per The Today Show.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” Miley added of her future plans to start a family with Liam.

However, Hemsworth has revealed that he would love to have kids with Cyrus when the time is right.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lives and sexy photos by following the couple on their social media accounts.