English Model Chloe Othen Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Revealing Red Swimsuit

English model Chloe Othen, who has recently shot to fame after winning the prestigious ‘Miss World Next Top Model 2019′ modeling competition, took to her Instagram page and instantly turned the heat up with a sultry snap.

In the picture, the model could be seen wearing a scanty red swimsuit through which she showed off plenty of skin. She struck a side pose that allowed her to show off her enviable curves, particularly a generous amount of sideboob as well as her pert derriere.

The model let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup to complement her outfit, while she slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sultry pose. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in her hometown of London.

Within five hours of going live, the picture gained significant traction and fans drooled over the model’s hot figure. Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that Chloe look “friggin’ insane’ in the picture, while another one said that she is flawless in the true sense of the word.

A third commentator, who seemed to be quite a big fan of Chloe, penned down the following comment to express his admiration for the stunner.

“I love your curves. I am in the mood [heart smiley].”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “absolutely stunning,” “amazing” and “seductive” to describe the model’s beauty. Still others used hearts, kiss and fire emoji to let the model know how much they admire her.

Before posting the red swimsuit snap, Chloe treated her fans to yet another sultry photo where she could be seen rocking a minuscule animal-print bikini — one that left very little to the imagination of the viewers. The risque swimsuit not only allowed Chloe to show off her perky breasts and enviable thighs but it also showcased her well-toned abs.

The stunner let her blond tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup to infuse sexiness and glamour — something that she executed with utmost perfection.

According to an article by Daily Mail 24, the Miss World Next Top Model contest was held in Beirut, Lebanon this year, when Chloe became the first-ever contestant from the UK to win the title.

Per the piece, the model beat 40 contestants, each one being very talented and beautiful in their own right, to own the prestigious crown.

The article also mentioned that Chloe is no stranger to the world of beauty contests because she formerly held the title of Miss Earth England.