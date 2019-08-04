Kylie Jenner Showcases Hourglass Figure In Sexy Crop Top & Tight Pants

Kylie Jenner is flaunting her hourglass figure all over social media, and she’s sure to have the pulses of her loyal fans racing.

On Saturday night, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself rocking a skimpy little outfit, which put all of her curves on full display.

In the clip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen holding her phone up to the mirror as she wears a tied-up crop top that resembles a newspaper. The low cut top showed off Jenner’s ample cleavage and her tiny waist.

Kylie put her flat tummy and curvy backside front and center as well as she donned a pair of skin-tight black pants.

The makeup mogul had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She wore a silver, sparkling clip in her hair and donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Jenner added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude color on her famously plump lips to complete her glam look.

Kylie accessorized with a pair of large, hoop earrings, rings on both of her hands, and a heart-shaped Chanel purse draped over her arm. She also added a baby pink polish to her long fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently came under fire from fans after revealing that her brand new makeup collection, which is being released on her birthday, would have a money theme.

Many fans believe the money collection was just another way for Jenner to flaunt her wealth after being named one of the youngest self-made billionaires of all time.

Some of Jenner’s social media followers called on her to give back to charity, and Kylie responded, revealing that is exactly what she would be doing with her latest makeup line.

“This is one of my favorite collections, it was so much fun to create. The money collection is much bigger than what it seems. We are doing this together. You guys are going to help me give back in a huge, huge way. All I wanted for my birthday was to do this money collection and give it all away. Stay tuned for more details. I have a special person helping me with this. It’s going to be amazing. We are going to do amazing things. Save the date — August 10 — my actual birthday, we are launching the collection,” Jenner told fans on social media this week.

