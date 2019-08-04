Devon Windsor’s Shirt Falls Off In New Instagram Pic

Devon Windsor was spotted on social media this week, rocking a sheer shirt that was falling down. The photo was uploaded by Maxim, and so far, there’s been over 7,000 people who have liked the photo.

The image shows Devon from her waist up, as she looked straight at the camera. Her body was angled slightly, as her hair blew around her in a dramatic fashion. This left her right eye obscured.

The model’s makeup included very dark eyeliner on her lower lid, along with mascara and purple eyeshadow. She also wore pink lipstick, along with two earrings. One earring resembled a paper clip. Windsor also sported a short necklace.

Devon wore a pink shirt for the photo, which was sheer with star designs throughout. It fell down both of her arms, which left her chest exposed.

Fans responded positively to the photo.

“Beautiful. My covers don’t look like that,” said a fan.

“Awesome, that hair…” noted a follower.

“Such good work! So motivating!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

But there were some critics, including a follower who complained about the photo editing.

“That retouch is no bueno boss,” they said.

Meanwhile, the model is keeping her fans entertained and updated via her personal Instagram feed.

Windsor’s recent photos are from Mexico, as she appears to be enjoying a tropical getaway. One photo in particular received over 15,000 likes, and showed Devon in a black swimsuit and sheer coverup.

The update seemed to capture the summer vibe, as the model stood on a wooden swing set. She placed her left hand behind her back while holding onto the swings with her right. She went barefoot, while rocking a black, strapless one-piece.

The swimsuit had a very high cut, with the sides reaching her waist. She combined the swimwear with a black, sheer coverup skit. It rested on her hips, and had a high slit on the right side.

Devon also accessorized with a thick, gold necklace with a round pendant. She also wore dark sunglasses and a colorful scarf in her hair.

Fans flooded the comments section with their compliments. Some people took note of Devon’s hashtag.

“This hashtag is so great though,” said a fan, who noticed the model’s pun.

“Funny…four years ago on this day I was watching Gone with the Wind for the first time…and I looooved it,” said a follower.

Others focused on the model’s looks.

“The new Helen of Troy!” exclaimed an Instagram user.