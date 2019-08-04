Celeste Bright Flaunts Figure In A Sexy Red Swimsuit On Instagram

American model Celeste Bright, who is well-known on social media for her sultry photographs, recently took to her page and dropped a very sexy picture — one which became an instant hit.

In the snap, the 25-year-old model could be seen wearing a very revealing red swimsuit that accentuated her perfect physique. Not only did the swimsuit allow the model to show off a glimpse of her cleavage, but the cut-out front design of the risque ensemble provided a generous view of her underboob.

That apart, the swimsuit also showcased her small waist and taut stomach. The model let her blond tresses down, wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with several pendants and hoop earrings. In the caption, she informed her fans that the risque swimsuit was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models across the globe.

As of this writing, the snap has accrued more than 13,000 likes and over 200 comments which shows that the model is gradually rising in popularity on the photo-sharing website. Celeste’s fellow models, including Kristina Levina, Arianny Celeste, Naty Ashba and Mackenzie Rose also liked the picture to show appreciation and support.

“[You are] ridiculously freaking gorgeous! Doesn’t even make sense to be that damn fine!” one of her ardent admirers commented on the snap.

“I’m infatuated with your beauty,” another one commented. “Is that strap in the middle [of your swimsuit] meant to pull u close?” a third fan flirtatiously wrote.

Celeste’s remaining fans posted numerous complimentary words and phrases to praise her, while some people also used emoji to express their love and admiration.

Apart from the sexy red swimsuit picture, Celeste shared another snap with her fans on Saturday evening where she could be seen wearing a revealing denim crop top with a cut-out design that allowed her to flash a glimpse of her perky breasts.

The model wore minimal makeup, let her hair down, and held a glass of wine in her hands as she enjoyed a brunch. She, however, didn’t specify the location of the restaurant. The racy outfit was once again sponsored by Fashion Nova.

While many of her fans commented on how gorgeous Celeste looked, some people focused on the amount of food on her platter and wondered how could she eat all of that and maintain a flawless figure.

“That’s 1,600 calories. No problem!” one of her fans wrote. “Yes people, she ate all of it. She eats a ton. More than me sometimes, lol,” another one commented. Celeste, however, did not respond to the remarks.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Celeste started posting her pictures on Instagram in 2014. However, she rose to fame after she was featured by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in their “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment.