Sofia Richie Rocks Casual Look In Ripped Jeans

Sofia Richie is showing off her casual style as she hits the town in Beverly Hills.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by the paparazzi as she looks casual and comfortable while still showing off her model body.

In the photos, Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is seen rocking a pair of light-colored denim jeans. The pants have multiple holes in them and are frayed at the bottom. The jeans show off Sofia’s long, lean legs and curvy backside.

Richie also wears a baggy, short-sleeved white t-shirt, which has has barely tucked in to the front of her jeans in one spot.

Sofia has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Richie appears to sport a minimal makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink bush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow and a nude lip.

The model accessorizes her look by wearing a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes, a gold watch on her wrist, and some white, strappy heels on her feet. She also carries a red purse in her hand, as well as her phone.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie recently took to social media to share a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, as they lounged together in the bathtub.

The pair looks happy as the model revealed in the caption that they were enjoying a staycation, which is a term used for when people spend their vacation relaxing in the comfort of their own home.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for about two years, but have yet to move forward in their relationship by getting engaged. Sources recently told Hollywood Life that Richie isn’t concerned about that, and is happy with their romance exactly how it is.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” an insider revealed.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.