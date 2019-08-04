Victoria’s Secret Model Tika Camaj Flaunts Flawless Figure In A Lilac Bikini On Instagram

Albanian swimsuit and lingerie model Tika Camaj — best recognized for her appearances in ads for Victoria’s Secret — knows the art of titillating her fans with her beautiful pictures.

In order to keep her legions of followers interested and engaged in her social media and modeling activities, the model makes sure to post several pictures every week.

Following her picture-posting routine, the 30-year-old stunner took to her page and dropped a sultry bikini picture which sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the snap, Tika could be seen wearing a scanty, lilac-colored bikini that allowed her to show off her incredible model body, particularly her enviable cleavage and well-toned legs.

The stunner let her blonde tresses down, accessorized with a delicate pendant and an over-sized pair of shades while she wore minimal makeup to stay true to her signature, simplistic style.

The picture was captured on the deck of a boat and per the caption, it was snapped last week when the model was holidaying in Ibiza, Spain.

Apart from fans and followers who liked the picture more than 6,000 times, some of Tika’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture. These included Rachell Vallori, Tiffany Keller, Meri Gulin, Celeste Bright, Chloe Othen, Alicia Rountree and Aferdita Dreshaj Kindl, among others.

Apart from the bikini shapshot, Tika treated her fans to two more beautiful pictures where she could be seen wearing some very stylish dresses. In the first pic, she could be seen wearing a short, animal-print dress that she teamed with a large straw hat. She posed while having a cup of tea. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Capri, Italy, while in the caption, she informed her fans that the dress was from Hot Miami Styles.

On Saturday, Tika shared another snap with her fans where she could be seen rocking a pink dress which she lifted up to expose her thighs. The model let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup, flashed her beautiful smile and looked away from the camera to strike a pose. In the caption, she wrote that she loves the color pink because she always ends up wearing it. As of this writing, and within half a day of going live, the picture has amassed more than 4,000 likes and about a hundred comments.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, in 2009, the model competed for a spot modeling on the Victoria’s Secret runway along with ten other ladies. Apart from being a successful model, Tika is also a skilled martial artist and has become a Taekwondo champion.