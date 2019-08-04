Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Looks Stunning In Blue-And-White Bikini

Danielle Knudson has had a very busy Saturday. The Canadian bombshell barely had any time to relax, as she spent the entire day shooting on location for a scorching pictorial for Australian swimwear label KOPPER & ZINK.

When she did find some time to unwind, Danielle turned to her Instagram fans to let them know what she had been up to during the day. Proud of her work, the 30-year-old hottie snapped a quick selfie as she wrapped up the photoshoot, and shared the glorious pic with her ever-growing following.

The new pic was certainly a sight to behold and saw Danielle slaying the beach-babe look as she posed in one of the outfits from the photo shoot. The Canadian lingerie model sizzled in the head-turning snap, proving yet again that she certainly has what it takes to command attention both on the catwalk and on social media.

Snapped in what appeared to be an elegant-looking garden – one complete with lush green vegetation, an accommodating pool, and two blue lounging chairs, both visible in the background – Danielle showed off her modeling chops as she pointed the camera at herself to capture the enthralling pic. The fair-haired beauty donned an eye-catching navy-blue bikini that beautifully complemented her golden locks. Nevertheless, it was her smoldering attitude that made the photo utterly irresistible, sending pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

Danielle looked absolutely ravishing in the stunning selfie. The Canadian beauty showed quite a bit of skin in the trendy bathing suit – a chic, one-shoulder design boasting white contrast hems and a ribbed pattern that gave the outfit a very dynamic texture. Although not cleavage-flaunting, the elegant top beautifully framed her decolletage, teasing her shapely chest underneath the clingy fabric.

Closely cropped to Danielle’s face, the attention-grabbing selfie only showcased the eye-popping bikini top. However, the sweltering model offered fans a more detailed view of the arresting two-piece in her Instagram Stories. A couple of videos shared there showcased the dazzling bikini in all of its entirety, revealing that the sexy ensemble a featured high-waist, contrast-hem bottom that looked extremely flattering on her sculpted hips.

Danielle uploaded several other short clips to her Instagram Stories as well, showing off her full wardrobe for the poolside bikini shoot. While the rest of the torrid looks – which included a couple of sexy black swimsuits, a hot-pink one-piece, a plunging snakeskin print swimsuit with corset-inspired lace-up detailing, and a few revealing bikinis – have yet to make it to her Instagram page, fans could expect some follow-up snaps over the next few days.

As for today’s selfie, in the caption of the photo, Danielle made sure to offer a few words of praise for the team that helped put the photo shoot together.

“You all are a great team and the final product is astonishing,” one of Danielle’s fans wrote in reply to her post, adding a couple of two-hearts emoji and two rose emoji to their comment.

The blonde bombshell cut a sophisticated figure in the stylish pool attire. She topped off her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat that made the alluring selfie even more enticing and coquettishly swept her golden tresses across her face for a sultry look. Gazing directly into the lens with a blazing look in her eyes, Danielle channeled her inner seductress, slightly parting her lips in a provocative way.

As per usual, her glam was also on par. The stunning Canadian model sported a discreet eyeshadow for a natural look. She highlighted her beautiful features with a touch of mascara and nude pink lipstick.

As expected, her spectacular selfie was immediately noticed by her adoring fans, who took to the comments section to express their opinion of the shot.

“Gorgeous lady,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji.

“So beautiful. The location wasn’t bad either,” remarked another.

“That’s one hot lip shade D!” read a third message, which included a fire emoji for emphasis.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.