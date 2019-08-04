Halsey Rocks Daisy Dukes & Skimpy Crop Top During Date With Boyfriend Yungblud

Halsey stepped out this weekend to have a sweet date with her boyfriend, Yungblud, as the singer put her curves on display in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Halsey was photographed by the paparazzi on Saturday as she walked hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Yungblud, after they grabbed some tea at Joans On Third in Studio City, California.

In the photos, the singer is seen sporting a pair of skimpy little denim shorts. The daisy dukes are distressed and have a large hole in one side to show off Halsey’s long, lean legs as well as many of her tattoos.

Halsey added a white, knit crop top to flaunt her flat tummy and fabulous abs and accessorized with some black cowboy boots, a large black leather belt, and some small, dangling earrings.

The singer had her short, dark hair down and hidden underneath a dark blue New York Yankees cap. She carried her drink, phone, and a piece of paper in one hand while showing some love to her boyfriend with the other.

Meanwhile, Yungblud wore a pair of light denim jeans, which he had cuffed. He also sported black boots and a matching belt. He donned a white, short-sleeved t-shirt and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses on top of his head, a gold chain around his neck, a ring on his finger, and some black polish on his nails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey has become a strong, powerful icon to women everywhere. The singer often speaks out on issues such as equality for women and is a very vocal supporter of the LGTBQ community.

However, she’s also been open about her personal life as well. Earlier this year, the singer took to social media to reveal that she struggles with endometriosis, which has caused her to have three miscarriages.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalized an under discussed illness,” Halsey tweeted back in March.

Last year, Halsey sat down for an interview with Marie Claire, where she dished some details on her tough childhood, addiction issues, and the struggles she’s faced with mental health.

Fans can see more of Halsey’s life by following the singer on her social media accounts.