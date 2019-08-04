Lady Gaga Goes Topless In Hot Pink Bikini Bottoms

Lady Gaga is enjoying her summer. The singer took to social media this weekend to share a very revealing photo of herself.

On Saturday, Lady Gaga enjoyed some fun in the sun as she floated in her pool on a large, pink raft. The recent Academy Award winner lounged around wearing very little in the picture that was posted to her Instagram story.

In the sexy snapshot, Gaga is seen laying on her flat belly on the raft in the pool. She sports a pair of skimpy, hot pink bikini bottoms, and nothing else.

The A Star is Born actress goes completely topless in the photo and uses her arm to cover her bare chest. She gives a sultry look into the camera and lifts one of her legs up to point her toes towards the sky.

In the picture, Gaga’s curvy backside, tiny waist, toned arms, and ample cleavage can all be seen. She has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and looks relaxed.

Another pool toy can be seen floating behind her, while a pink drink sits along the poolside waiting for her. In the story, Gaga also added music, playing The Cramps’ “Human Fly” and captioning the photo, “MOOD.”

According to People Magazine, Lady Gaga is allegedly dating audio engineer, Dan Horton. The pair were recently seen kissing and showing off PDA during a lunch date.

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with,” one onlooker stated.

Previously, Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino. The couple split back in February during the height of awards season, where the actress racked up multiple awards for her work in A Star is Born.

It was at this time that rumors were running wild that the singer and her co-star in the film, Bradley Cooper, were having an affair, despite the fact that Cooper was in a serious relationship with his baby mama, model Irina Shayk.

Bradley and Irina split earlier this summer, and many fans expected Cooper and Gaga to get together. However, it looks like Gaga has found a new man, and she isn’t worried about showing off her affection for Horton.

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga’s busy life by following the singer/actress on her social media accounts.