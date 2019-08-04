‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Posts An Extremely Racy Pic On Instagram And Fans Are Calling Her A Booty Queen

American fitness model Bri Teresi is quite famous on Instagram for showing off her incredible physique in racy snaps. In order to excite her fans all the time, she makes sure to post several risqué photographs of herself every week to stay in the limelight.

In fact, a look at her Instagram page shows several skin-baring pictures and, judging by the number of likes, each one has become a hit among her legions of followers.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the 24-year-old model recently dropped an extremely racy pic on the photo-sharing website — one which instantly set pulses racing.

In the snap, Bri was featured wearing a revealing orange one-piece swimsuit with a thong-style cut and as she turned her back toward the camera to pose for the picture, she put her pert booty on full display.

She let her blonde tresses down and didn’t show her face in the picture. Per the caption, and as seen in the picture, the snap was captured for Knock Out Watches (KO Watches).

As of this writing, and within a day of going live, the picture has racked up over 18,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans drooled over the generous display of skin and expressed their feelings for the model in explicit terms.

Fellow models Daniella Chavez, Melissa Riso, Katja Glieson, Krystle Lina and Denise Schaefer also liked the picture to show appreciation and support for the risque photograph, in addition to writing phrases like “sexy doll,” “booty queen,” and “such a babe.”

“Oh my mother of Jesus, damn!” one of her fans commented on the picture, who apparently ran out of words to express his feelings. “Wow, what a beautiful watch!!!” another fan commented, who obviously didn’t even look at the watch. While a third fan, who seemed to be quite a big fan of Teresi, wrote the following comment.

“Every day I just can’t wait to see your gorgeous face and body in something new. Naked would be the ultimate but I don’t mind leaving a little something to the imagination. You are by far my favorite!!!!!!”

The model also shared a sultry video on Saturday evening where she could be seen wearing a barely-there black bikini while soaking up the sun and striking some very sultry poses to titillate her fans. Within six hours of going live, the video has garnered about 60,000 views, 6,220 likes and over a hundred comments.

According to an an article by Maxim, Bri was born in Silicon Valley and started her modeling career in 2015. Regarding her experience with the world of fashion, she said the following.