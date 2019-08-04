‘Big Brother 21’ Week 6 Spoilers: First HOH Tie Breaker Vote Expected

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Week 6 is proving to be the most complex week this season in the Big Brother house. Jessica Milagros nominated Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie for eviction and solidified those selections after she won the Power of Veto competition Saturday afternoon. Only eight houseguests will vote in the upcoming eviction on Thursday night, and this might be the first tie-breaker of Season 21.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, it looked like Michie might be going home, but things have been shifting throughout the day suggesting Jack will likely be packing his bags Thursday night. After Jessica won the POV competition, opinions started to change when it was clear that both of the Jack’s would be remaining on the block.

As of Saturday night, Cliff Hogg, Nicole Alexander, Holly Allen, and Kathryn Dunn are voting to evict Jack on Thursday. Christie Murphy, Tommy Bracco, Analyse Talavera, and Nick Maccarone are voting to evict Michie. Nick is the houseguest with the least conviction right now, and could really go either way but he has been sticking with his former alliance members even though they turned on him two weeks ago.

With a 4-4 vote, Jessica will be forced to break the tie and will send Jack packing. Christie’s Diamond Power of Veto can not come into effect this week either. Christie has already commented that she didn’t want to use it, and if she did it would allow Jessica to decide who goes up as a replacement nominee, which is already happening. Essentially, the Diamond POV is moot this week.

Jack will likely be going home on Thursday. Monty Brinton / CBS

Cliff’s Angels could recruit Nick to their side this week making the vote 5-3, and the alliance will likely be seen trying to convince the former Gr8ful member to switch over on the live feeds in the next couple of days.

As of Saturday night, Jack, Tommy, Christie, and Analyse are convinced that Michie is going home when in reality it will probably be Jack. The four are trying to recruit Nick to their side and even if they are successful, they will lose when Jessica breaks the tie. Their only hope is to convince Kathryn to vote to evict Michie, but that probably won’t happen.

Loading...

On Saturday evening, Kathryn spoke with Michie and the duo decided to pretend to have an issue with one another when in actuality they are on one another’s side. Kathryn is Holly’s final two partner, and she will side with her friend to keep Michie in the game.

Whoever is evicted come Thursday night will be the first member of the jury.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.